Carmel pizza restaurant closing doors for good, cites past construction woes

CARMEL, Ind.-- A well known pizza joint in Carmel is preparing to close its doors for good. Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders in Carmel said Friday will be its last day.

"It's definitely sad to see a small business like this close, have to close its doors," customer Cassy Pickett said.

After nearly two decades serving up pizza, the owner said while things were good after their 2001 opening, past construction projects have made it harder for customers to find the restaurant near W. Carmel Dr. and North Meridian St.

"Illinois St. wasn't there when we first opened and when we also first opened there was just a stop light and Meridian St. was just a few hundred feet from our doorstep so, and there were no roundabouts," Dave White said.

But White said after construction nearby, especially on U.S. 31, they never recovered.

"The final blow was probably in 2014 when they redid Meridian, reconstructed it which is a great road now, but it didn't give us access," White said.

Across the highway, the owner of J. Razzo's said he too has felt the impact of roadwork.

"It's hard for people to get here they have to either get off before or after and then drive back," John Perazzo said.

But the city said the area is not suffering.

"We hate to see any local business close. In fact if you look back at what we’ve been doing in Carmel everything we do is geared toward helping our local businesses thrive by bringing in corporate headquarters and hundreds of new employees with every announcement,” Dan McFeely, a spokesperson for the City of Carmel, said.

But the announcement at the pizza restaurant means the end of the road for it.