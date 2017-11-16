Adorable video shows bomb-sniffing dog snoring after keeping Indianapolis airport safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ve ever flow into or out of the Indianapolis International Airport, you’ve likely encountered Ttirado. The black Labrador been working with his handler Keith Smith for the Transportation Security Administration since 2014.

He went through extensive training to detect explosive odor to ensure the safety of everyone at the Indy airport. As you can see in this video, he works very hard because he is clearly exhausted by the end of his shift.

You may notice that his name starts with two “T’s.” No, that isn’t a misspelling. The double first letter signifies that he was named after a 9/11 victim. Ttirado was named after Hector Luis Tirado Jr of FDNY Engine 23.