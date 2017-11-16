$5,000 reward offered following Greenwood gun store burglary

Posted 4:45 pm, November 16, 2017, by

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information after a gun store in Greenwood was burglarized.

On Wednesday morning at around 2:45 a.m., a suspects or suspects forcefully gained entry into Elmore’s Firearms, located in the 200 block of N. SR 135.

Police said seven handguns and two long guns were stolen. An investigation has been launched spearheaded by the ATF and Greenwood police.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible. NSSF will match the $2,500 for a total of $5,000.

Anyone having information about this burglary should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s