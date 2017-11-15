× Thieves targeting yoga studios in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two women are suspected of stealing people’s belongings from at least two yoga studios in central Indiana in the last week.

According to police, the women hit The Hot Room in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday and Body, Mind and Core in Carmel on Saturday.

“We do absolutely feel a sense of violation. We had that like pit feeling in your stomach like all day,” said Natalie Hayden, owner of Body, Mind and Core.

Hayden said in both instances the women came in and inquired about classes. Then one of the women would ask to go the bathroom while the other continued to talk with the assistant at the desk. During that time, instead of using the bathroom, Hayden said the women started going through lockers at the studio.

“Definitely professionals,” Hayden said. “And they were gone, just as quick as that.”

The women did not take any cell phones or credit cards, but only cash, Hayden said. She believes they didn’t want to be tracked.

Now, Body, Mind and Core is stepping up its security measures.

“We’re doing things like locking our studio doors and making sure teachers and students are alert,” Hayden said. “Posting signs about personal belongings, leaving expensive stuff at home and just bring your stress.”

Police ask anyone who knows these two ladies or has more information about the crimes, to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

“I would like to send out a good blessing for these people,” Hayden said. “I hope that they can find abundance elsewhere. That they can fill their hearts and their spirit with things that fulfill them and they don’t have to go out and seek and take things that don’t belong to them.”