Rain has arrived and will stick around through today; expect active weekend with arctic front moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a wet and gray Wednesday. The wettest part of the day will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. That is when showers will be the steadiest and even a few embedded T-storms can't be ruled out. No severe weather is expected today. Rain will be widespread through 11 a.m. and the lunch hour. You will need an umbrella or rain jacket.

Through 1 p.m., rain will be steady.

By 5 p.m., most of the shower activity will be east of Indy. Skies will clear overnight tonight.

Our average high is 53, and today we'll top out around 50 degrees by the late afternoon.

We're looking ahead to a very active weekend of weather. On Friday a warm front will bring the chance for a few late day spotty showers. We'll see a lot more dry time than wet on Friday, but the best chance for rain will be toward the evening hours.

Saturday will be the most active day of the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be heavy at times. 30 mph wind gusts are also likely. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the afternoon after that arctic front passes.

Sunday will be quite cold, but at least we'll see some sunshine. Highs won't make it out of the 30s!

Our weather will stay sunny but cooler than average into early next week.