PHOTOS: You can buy Tom Petty’s California home for a cool $5.8M

MALIBU, Calif. – If you wanted to own Tom Petty’s estate in Malibu, now is your chance.

His home on Lake Sherwood near Malibu was just put up for sale following the icon’s unfortunately death last October.

The home was built in 1931 and has mountain and water views from across the natural lake it sits on. At 5,300 square feet, the home has three bedrooms and three baths and underwent an expansion in 2004.

It also features a private dock where you can go boating, fish or swim. Located above the fog line, the residence produces great views in the morning with cool breezes for outdoor coffee sessions.

The Lake Sherwood retreat is listed for $5.895 million, click here for more information.

If you end up buying the home, make sure you blast 10 of his best songs to break in the place.