Pastor’s backyard cleaned up after CBS4 Problem Solvers steps in

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A pastor who tried for years to get a company to clean up damage to the back of his property says he finally saw results.

CBS4 Problem Solvers visited Pete Leclerc’s home in September. Leclerc serves as a the pastor of a deaf congregation on the south side, and he hosts yearly bonfires in his large backyard.

“God has blessed me with this property and this house, and so I’ve been trying to take care of it as best I could,” Leclerc said.

A few years ago, Leclerc said Duke Energy crews came into the railroad easement at the back of his property to work on power lines, but in the process they caused damage after their trucks became stuck in the mud.

In the following years, the area became overgrown and Leclerc’s fence remained damaged, despite his repeated attempts to get help.

After CBS4 Problem Solvers contacted Duke Energy, the company immediately responded, and sent a crew to clean up the area and repair Leclerc’s fence.

Two months later, the grass has grown back and Leclerc is back to maintaining the area. He said he hopes to get trees re-planted in order to maintain a sound barrier, but he’s happy to see progress so quickly.

“When you contacted Duke, … about two days later … one of their senior inspectors showed up at my house,” Leclerc said. “It’s been three and a half or four years and it took you two days.”

Leclerc also said crews helped him to file up wood leftover from felled trees, which he will re-use.