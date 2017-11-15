PHOTOS: Parts of central Indiana treated to unique rainbow

Posted 11:31 am, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:51AM, November 15, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Some central Indiana residents in our viewing area were treated to a very unique rainbow this morning.

The rainbow was visible around 7:30 a.m. just as the sun was starting to rise, and it looked like a pink streak in the sky.

Meteorologist Jim O’Brien says the rainbow is the result of a combination of an early sliver of sunshine and rain falling in the distance.

CBS4 viewer Mary Decard took these pictures of the rainbow in Bloomington around 7:26 a.m.

Also, Brittaney Evans spotted a similar double-rainbow in Mitchell around 7:35 a.m.

Photo credit: Brittaney Evans

