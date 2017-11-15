Ohio man sentenced to 20 years after molesting 13-year-old girl at Shelbyville hotel

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A 24-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pulled a 13-year-old girl out of middle school by claiming to be her brother and then molested her at a hotel.

Cory Hockaday was originally sentenced to 30 years, but the last 10 were suspended into probation following his release.

Hockaday began grooming the victim online when she was 12. After she turned 12, Hockaday took a bus from Ohio to Shelbyville on Oct. 7, 2016 to pull the young girl out of school.

He claimed the be the victim’s brother and took her to a hotel room where he molested her. Police responded and found the two in the hotel room. Officers also recovered what appeared to be a bloody condom and bloody sheets at the scene.

During interviews with police, Hockaday and the victim both admitted to having sex.

He will have to register as a violent sexual predator for the rest of his lift and will also have to serve 15 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.