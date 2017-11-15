× Man fatally shot in head at Lawrence apartment complex

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the Landings at 56th Street apartments around 3 a.m. for a call about shots fired. They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim appeared to be a white male in his mid-30s.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said it was unclear if the man lived at the apartment complex. A resident called 911 after hearing gunshots, Woodruff said.

Officers found the man lying on a sidewalk. Woodruff said there was a shots fired incident at the same apartment complex “in the last couple weeks.”

“It’s a challenge, but typically somebody ends up knowing something,” Woodruff said. “Finding out who that [deceased] individual is and what led them to be here at the apartment complex—whether they were a resident, whether they’re a visitor or they’re here for another purpose—those circumstance come together and hopefully detectives can come to a resolution.”

Woodruff said this was the second homicide in Lawrence this year.

“That’s two too many, we’re not happy about that,” he said. “We typically have somewhere around 2-4, on average, homicides per year. We hope this is it for us this year.”