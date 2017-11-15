× Man charged with murder after Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. – A Chesterfield man faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting from last week.

Agapito Diaz, 32, is charged with felony murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness after the Nov. 6 shooting that killed Jalynn Harman.

Harman, 20, died just days after celebrating her birthday. A murder charge was not filed against a second man, Joshua Steele, 24, after police said it appeared he acted in self-defense. Charges against Steele include possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, Diaz and Steele got into an argument and then Diaz threatened to rob Steele. Both men fired shots, police said, and investigators determined that a bullet from Steele’s gun killed Harman.

However, prosecutors said Steele was acting in self-defense because he was being threatened with an armed robbery by Diaz. In addition, both Harman and Diaz pointed guns at him.

Steele had come to the house to smoke marijuana with a friend. When Diaz saw Steele, he accused Steele of trying to rob him a few weeks before, and tensions between the two men escalated, according to court documents.

Steele told investigators he opened fire because he thought Diaz was going to shoot him; the men exchanged shots and Steele eventually ran out of the house, got into his vehicle and then took off.