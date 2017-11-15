Man charged with 10 counts of child molestation for forcing kids to ‘play’ sex games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A Kokomo man is charged with ten counts of child molestation after he allegedly forced two children to play games that were actually disturbing sex acts.

Corey Rhoton appeared in the Clinton County Circuit Court on Wednesday to hear those charges.

Court records show from 2012 to this year, Rhoton is accused of forcing the children to perform sex acts on him in a Frankfort home. Court records show Rhoton blindfolded and tricked the children in order to play his "games."

At the time of the first encounter, the victims were under 10 years old.

During his initial hearing, The Clinton County Prosecutor's Office asked for Rhoton's bond to be set higher than usual. It was set at $50,000.

If convicted, Rhoton could be sentenced to more than 100 years behind bars.

He entered a plea of not guilty and has been asked to have no contact with the victims. A jury trial is scheduled for February 2018.