'Lights at the Brickyard' returns to IMS Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A drive-through holiday display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) opens on Friday.

The display debuted last year, and has since been expanded with over 2.5 million lights, which is 500,000 more than in 2016. There are about a hundred new displays along the route, which is now more than 2 miles long.

The event will run from Nov. 17 – Dec. 30. The route travels through the IMS infield and along the front stretch of the track, crossing the world-famous Yard of Bricks start-finish line. It takes about 20 minutes to drive through.

There is no walking route for the display.

General admission will be $25 per car on Mondays through Wednesdays and $30 per car Thursdays through Sundays at the gate, with standard entry lane access.

Vehicles with 15 or more passengers will be charged $50 at the gate, with standard entry lane access. General admission can be purchased only at the gate, with each admission valid for one drive through per vehicle.

The “Speedy Pass” will also return, allowing participants who want the quickest access to the course to skip the longer lines and arrive through a special entry near the IMS golf course. Tickets can be purchased at IMS.com. Those who reserve their Speedy Pass before Nov. 17 will save $10.

Operating hours for Lights at the Brickyard are 6-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“Lights at the Brickyard will become a wonderful holiday tradition at IMS, and we’re happy to see it grow into an even bigger and better family attraction this holiday season,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

Here is a video of last year’s display: