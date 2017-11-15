× Investigation leads to arrest of Bloomington man for allegedly dealing heroin

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 25-year-old Bloomington man on Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly observed stealing drugs.

Jacob Tarter, 25, was taken into custody on three active felony warrants plus additional charges after ISP conducted an investigation.

Troopers located Tarter in his vehicle at the Ferguson Dog Park on Stone Mill Rd., just north of Bloomington.

Police said they viewed him selling drugs and approached him.

Tarter was allegedly found with 9 grams of heroin and a gram of cocaine.

He was arrested on charges of dealing heroin, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.

The active warrants that he was also charged with were for probation violation of original charge of resisting law enforcement, probation violation of original charge of battery and a pretrial release on an original charge of false informing.

Anyone with illegal drug information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Indiana State Police Post at 812-332-4411.