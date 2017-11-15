IMPD arrests murder suspect exactly 3 year after crime

Posted 6:14 pm, November 15, 2017, by

Anthony King

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a west side murder that happened three years ago to the day.

IMPD says officers were called to a home in the 100 block of N. Tibbs Ave. on Nov. 15, 2014. While checking the house and the property, police discovered the body of Garry “Bill” Borer inside a detached garage.

A warrant was later issued for the arrest of 38-year-old Anthony King in connection with the murder. Officers with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit located and arrested him on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information on criminal activity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s