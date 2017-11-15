× Daleville school custodian will serve 6 years in prison after having sex with student

DALEVILLE, Ind. – A former custodian at Daleville Community Schools will serve six years in prison followed by six years of probation after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.

Brady Milam was fired by the district in April 2016 after being accused of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old student.

During an interview with police, the victim said she and Milam went on a nature trail walk and then he drove to the high school. That’s where Milam reportedly admitted to having sex with the teen.

“We actually have video from the school that shows the 14-year-old victim standing outside the front doors, him entering through the back doors and him walking and letting her in and then actually going inside the closet,” said Chief James King, with the Daleville Police Department.

Investigators believe the notes, text and Facebook messages had been going on for a few weeks.