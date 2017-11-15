Back to dry weather on Thursday

After a soggy Wednesday, we’ll get back to dry weather for Thursday.

A strong area of low pressure will send a warm front northward across the state and highs will rise to near 60 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

The warm front will be followed by two cold fronts. Ahead of the first one, we’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday night.

The second cold front will cause rain and t-storms to continue and temperatures to tumble through the 40s on Saturday.

By Sunday we’ll see sunny skies, but with a 30-degree temperature drop as highs will only make it into the 30s.

 

Most areas saw a half-inch of rain on Wednesday.

Our fall rainfall deficit has improved.

Temperatures will fall as two cold fronts move across the state Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely this weekend.

Highs will be in the 30s on Sunday.

