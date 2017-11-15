6-month drug investigation leads to 23 arrests in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say 23 people were arrested on various drug charges in Grant County Wednesday.
The arrests are a result of a six-month narcotics investigation during which officers made multiple controlled buys of heroin.
Multiple local agencies fanned out across the county in the early morning hours to serve 11 search warrants and 17 arrest warrants.
During the execution of the warrants, officers allegedly found numerous firearms, some of which had been reported stolen or had serial numbers “obliterated.” Officers say they also found crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Below is a list of arrestees and their charges:
- Lynette Sardin, 28, Marion, visiting common nuisance
- Artez Drake, 24, Marion, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance
- Laddie Ann Drake, 27, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Calvin Bush, 19, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Dezmond McCreary, 20, Marion, visiting a common nuisance
- Leroy Sherman, 60, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Tocarra Jones, 36, Marion, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, conspiracy to deal a narcotic
- Deonte Jackson, 35, Marion, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance
- Johnnie Jackson II, 33, Marion, two counts for conspiracy to deal a narcotic
- Natasha Amburgey, 32, Marion, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance
- Nishae Foard, 28, Marion, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance
- David Brown, 51, Marion, dealing a narcotic
- Rebecca Jones, 61, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug
- Trayvon Jones, 19, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Jasmine White, 26, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance
- Dorail Valentine, 32, Chicago, dealing a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana
- Tyanna Jackson, 29, Marion, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependent
- Arthur Drake Jr, 26, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug
- Austin Reno, 19, Jonesboro, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug
- Marcus Boyland, 32, Marion, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug
- Williams Dils, 19, Marion, possession of marijuana
- Cory Miller, 24, two counts for conspiracy to deal a narcotic
- Steven Broomfield, 44, conspiracy to deal a narcotic