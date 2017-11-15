6-month drug investigation leads to 23 arrests in Grant County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say 23 people were arrested on various drug charges in Grant County Wednesday.

The arrests are a result of a six-month narcotics investigation during which officers made multiple controlled buys of heroin.

Multiple local agencies fanned out across the county in the early morning hours to serve 11 search warrants and 17 arrest warrants.

During the execution of the warrants, officers allegedly found numerous firearms, some of which had been reported stolen or had serial numbers “obliterated.” Officers say they also found crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Below is a list of arrestees and their charges: