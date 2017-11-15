× 2018 Indy Mini-Marathon looking for entertainers for next year’s race

If you’ve ever wanted to perform in front of a crowd of 40,000, the 500 Festival is giving you the chance!

Organizers of the 2018 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon are accepting applications from people hoping to provide entertainment during the race. The marathon features nearly 100 entertainment groups and squads to line the 13.1-mile course.

Organizers encourage anyone to apply–from rock bands to cloggers and deejays. Participants cite the course entertainment as one of the top reasons they come back every year, according to 500 Festival officials.

Performers can get several benefits from the marathon, including:

Exposure for your group

Group name and booking information listed on www.indymini.com

Recognition in a 500 Festival “Thank You” ad

Group signage may be displayed at your performance location

Group recognition listed in the 2018 Participant Guide

Commemorative t-shirt

Certificate of participation

Tickets to an Indianapolis 500 Practice Day

Social Media Contest – The winning group will be featured in a Facebook post on both the Mini-Marathon and 500 Festival page, as well as a blog post on IndyMini.com

Award for top entertainment group

Applications must be submitted no later than March 15, 2018. Performers will learn their locations at the beginning of April. Those selected must be in place by 6:30 a.m. on race day (May 5, 2018), and performances will wrap up by noon.

To learn more and apply, visit the 500 Mini-Marathon website.