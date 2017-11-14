Volunteers come together for 13th annual “Trees for Troops” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTOWN, Ind. -- Volunteers are coming together to spread some holiday cheer to service members and their families though the 13th annual "Trees for Troops" event.

Fed Ex Corporation and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation teamed up once again to kick off this year's event at Dull's Tree Farm in Thowntown.

Locally, about 250 trees were donated by members of the Indiana Christmas Tree Growers Association. Organizers say those trees will be sent to service members stationed in Afghanistan, Guam and Puerto Rico.

As a whole, more than 17,000 trees will be delivered to U.S. military bases this year. Some trees will even include personal messages of thanks and ornaments. The program is also reaching a milestone with plans to deliver their 200,000th tree as an organization, covering every branch of the military.

For more information on Trees for Troops, click here.