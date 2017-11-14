× Sunshine returns today, with more rain chances on the horizon for Wednesday

We will see some SUNSHINE today! In fact, skies will be partly-mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 50. A nice Tuesday is ahead of us.

Rain chances return on Wednesday. Wednesday morning showers will start moving in to western Indiana by 7am. By the lunch hour we could see a few embedded T-storms with a few heavier downpours. Here is the picture at 1pm.

Showers will come to an end by Wednesday evening from west to east. Rain totals will be around 0.25″.

Our weather will turn much more active again on Friday and linger through the weekend. A warm front will bring rain chances to parts of central Indiana on late Friday.

The wettest part of the weekend will be Friday night into early Saturday. Some thunderstorms will also be possible as this front crosses the area. It will be very windy and temperatures will FALL throughout the day. Temperatures will fall through the 40s Saturday afternoon with wind gusts around 30 mph at times.

The arctic air arrives Sunday. Although we’ll see sunshine, temperatures will only be in the 30s throughout the afternoon.