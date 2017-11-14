× Police: Man posed as Pence’s security, threatened to shoot up Madison County building

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police say a Greenfield man who claimed to be an undercover agent working for Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail threatened to shoot up the Madison County Government Building.

Johnny Agee, 53, is now being charged with impersonation of a public servant and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies. He’s also facing an invasion of privacy charge, a Class A misdemeanor.

The charges stem from threats that Agee made to a high-ranking official at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital in May after he was denied a medical procedure, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police say the man found a business card with the official’s cell phone number on it.

The threats stopped for a period of time, but in October, Agee reportedly sent Twitter messages posing with a handgun and claiming to be a member of the vice president’s security detail.

Following the mass shooting at a Texas church on Nov. 5, the official received a protective order against Agee. A local detective said Agee went “ballistic” when he was served the order, according to the affidavit. Agee then reportedly took to Twitter to say he is immune from prosecution, because of his undercover agent position.

The suspect then later went to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office to protest the protective order, saying he could not be prohibited from contacting anyone because “he is FBI Secret Service and CIA,” the affidavit says.

When Agee was turned away from talking to Magistrate Kevin Eads, a deputy says the suspect made threats to come back and shoot up the government building.

After the above events, a warrant was issued for Agee’s arrest.