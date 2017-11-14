Police investigating after Greenfield infant is severely injured

Posted 4:07 pm, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:08PM, November 14, 2017

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the events that led to an infant being severely injured.

Chief Jeff Rasche tells CBS4 that the 1-month-old spent has spent three weeks in the NICU at Riley Hospital for Children, then a week at home. Now, he says the baby is back in the hospital.

Officers began investigating the case on Saturday. Tuesday, police served search warrants at a home in the 700 block of Brook Street.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

