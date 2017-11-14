× Man who hit Southport officer with car outside Methodist Hospital sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who was convicted of hitting a Southport police officer with a car back in August has been sentenced.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced on Tuesday that Brandon Hayworth will spend six years behind bars for hitting a Southport Police Officer with a car outside of Methodist Hospital on August 9.

Two IU Methodist officers and a Southport police officer were investigating a report of a stolen cell phone when they approached a vehicle occupied by Hayworth and passenger Christopher Thompson. As the officers approached the vehicle, Hayworth accelerated forward, striking the Southport police officer before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries to his legs and back.

Shortly after hitting the officer, police located the car near the area of 4600 North Arlington Avenue. After a brief pursuit, the suspects were taken into custody.

Hayworth pleaded guilty to battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5 Felony) and received a six-year sentence, with three years executed in the Indiana Department of Correction and three years suspended. He will also serve one year of probation. A six-year sentence is the maximum sentence for a Level 5 felony.

Christopher Thompson, the vehicle’s passenger, pleaded guilty in October to Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor) and was sentenced to 237 days of probation after serving 64 days in the Marion County Jail.