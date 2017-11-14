Indy Bacon Week features sizzling deals, mouth-watering menus
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indy Bacon Week kicked off Monday and offers a variety of bacon specials around the Indianapolis area for just $5.
The week-long event is perfect for bacon lovers who are interested in exploring local eateries.
Over 25 restaurants are participating in Indy Bacon Week, including names like 317 Burger, American Pizza Company and Rooster’s Kitchen. The participating restaurants have crafted special menus featuring breakfast’s tastiest side, bacon.
Rooster’s Kitchen located on Mass Ave is offering jalapeño bacon poppers, bacon on a stick and bacon popcorn for Bacon Week- each for just $5.
Ross Katz is the owner of Rooster’s Kitchen and the man responsible for crafting the restaurant’s three bacon specials. The restaurant’s jalapeño bacon poppers are served with a side of house-made thyme and sage dressing that is perfect for dipping. Their bacon on a stick is fried and then covered with brown sugar and barbecue sauce. Their famous bacon popcorn is made entirely with Indiana grown ingredients.
If you participate in Indy Bacon Week you could even go home with a Bacon Prize Pack from Smoking Goose.
The Bacon Prize Pack includes two spots in a Smoking Goose bacon class, a Smoking Goose t-shirt and hat, a $100 gift card and a bacon variety package.
To win, take a picture of your Indy Bacon Week special dish, upload it to Instagram and tag the picture #IndyBaconWeek. For an additional entry, tag #SmokingGoose.
If you’re looking to take part in Indy Bacon Week, simply show up to any of the restaurants below for $5 bacon deals.
- 317 Burger
- American Pizza Company
- Aristocrat Pub and Restaurant
- Bearcats Bar & Grill Restaurant Indianapolis
- Between the Bun – Burgers Dogs & More
- Big Lug Canteen
- Broad Ripple Brewpub
- Brothers Bar & Grill Indianapolis
- Cafe at the Prop
- Dooley O’Tooles
- Drake’s Keystone
- Ember Urban Eatery Restaurant and Bar
- Flamme Burger Fishers
- Flat12 Bierwerks Indianapolis
- GOMEZ BBQ
- Hoagies and Hops
- Hops & Fire Craft Tap House
- Mom’s Family Restaurant
- Oasis Diner
- Our Restaurant LLC
- Punch Burger
- Redemption Alewerks
- Rooster’s Kitchen
- Sahm’s Ale House, Sahm’s Place, Sahm’s Tavern
- Shoefly Public House
- Stacked Pickle
- Tried & True Alehouse
- Tweety’s Sweets and Treats
- Union Jack Pub-Broad Ripple
- Whiskey Business Sports Bar and Entertainment
- Whit’s Inn- New Whiteland
Twenty percent of restaurant registration fees and sponsorship money will be donated to the nonprofit, Second Helpings.
Indy Bacon Week continues through Sunday, Nov. 19.