Indiana girl suffers bite wounds on most of her body after getting attacked by dog

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Authorities say a 12-year-old Indiana girl suffered bite wounds on most of her body when she was attacked by a 140-pound dog.

Michigan City police say the only parts of Winter Morgan’s body not wounded in the November 10 bullmastiff attack were her left leg and face. Winter has already undergone three surgeries and is facing a fourth this week. She’s hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Winter was attacked as she walked to school. She ran into a mobile home at Dunewood Trailer Park to escape the giant dog, but it followed her. Officer Scott Combs was able to lock the dog in another room with the help of neighbors.

Officials say the bullmastiff is in quarantine pending a decision on its fate. A criminal investigation is ongoing.