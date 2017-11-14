× Get hot dogs on demand with new delivery service from Portillo’s

FISHERS, Ind. – Craving a Chicago-style hot dog from Portillo’s, but don’t want to fight the crowds or traffic in Fishers? No problem! Portillo’s restaurants will now deliver their famous Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs, shakes, and chopped salads throughout the Indianapolis area.

They announced the launch of a new delivery service today through DoorDash, an on-demand restaurant delivery platform.

Delivery will be available from 49 Portillo’s locations across the country, including Fishers and Indianapolis. Portillo’s full menu of hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, and salads are available for delivery through both the DoorDash and Portillo’s apps and websites.

The Portillo’s app is available for download online via iTunes or Android. All orders incur a $5 delivery fee.