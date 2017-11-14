× Expect a wet, windy Wednesday in central Indiana

A cold front will bring up to half-inch inch of rain for Wednesday and we’ll get back to dry weather for Thursday.

A stronger area of low pressure will send a warm front northward across the state and highs will rise to near 60 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

The warm front will be followed by two cold fronts. Ahead of the first one, we’ll have a chance for strong to severe t-storms Friday afternoon into the evening.

The second cold front will cause rain and t-storms to continue and temperatures to tumble through the 40s on Saturday.

By Sunday we’ll see sunny skies, but with a 30-degree temperature drop as highs will only make it into the 30s.

Clouds will build across the state overnight and temperatures will not be as chilly.

Our fall rainfall deficit is close to two inches.

Rain will develop Wednesday morning.

Rain and gusty winds are likely by lunchtime.

Rain will taper off in the afternoon.

Up to a half inch of rain is likely Wednesday.

T-storms will develop late Friday.

Temps will fall as rain continues Saturday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely through Saturday night.

Sunshine returns along with cooler air on Sunday.