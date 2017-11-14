× Camby house explosion caused by excavating crew that damaged underground gas line, investigators say

CAMBY, Ind. – The Camby house explosion was caused by an excavating crew that damaged an underground gas line while digging, according to investigators with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Pipeline Safety Division.

Investigators on the scene say the service line going into the house was hit by the digging crew on the east side. They are still working to determine exactly which company was doing the digging and will seek interviews with them.

The blast leveled and burned a two-story house in the Heartland Crossing community on Monday. The family’s two dogs were killed in the explosion.

A neighbor told FOX59 he left home shortly after 10 a.m. only to return within the hour and see his neighbor’s residence in rubble and his own house scorched with its vinyl siding melted.

“I had some cable workers knock on my door, unidentified, not sure what company they were working with,” said neighbor Adam Frank. “But they knocked on my door and asked me to move my car. My car was on the left slot of my driveway, and they said they were going to be running some cable in the neighbor’s yard and they needed me to move my car.”

Plainfield Fire Chief Joel Thackery said utility investigators will determine if anyone had permission to dig in the backyard of the house where the explosion occurred and if any gas lines had been compromised.