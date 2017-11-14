× Amanda Blackburn’s husband gets engaged two years after her death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis pastor whose pregnant wife was killed in a violent home invasion became engaged days before the second anniversary of her death.

Davey Blackburn announced the news in a lengthy blog post on Tuesday morning.

He says he had apprehensions dating at first because he’s easily recognized by people who know his family’s story. He wrote in the blog, “I couldn’t be seen out in public with a girl! Everywhere I went in the city I’d regularly get stopped by people who knew my story. What would people say about the pastor who lost his wife a year ago to murder and was going out on the town with random girls?”

In fact, he says he even spoke with the prosecutor in May when the trial for the men accused of murdering Amanda was delayed. Blackburn says he wanted to make sure his relationship status wouldn’t affect the case. The prosecutor told him, “You have to do your best to move forward with your life because you never know when this trial will actually happen.”

Blackburn writes he still had some “hesitation and apprehension,” but their hearts were quickly melding together. “The connection I felt with this girl seemed to outweigh the sadness I felt with the absence of Amanda.”

So on Wednesday, November 8 he proposed to Kristi Monroy, and they are going to get married next month. “We can’t wait to celebrate God’s redemption in our story!” Blackburn wrote.

