Vandals cut down disc golf baskets at George Washington Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating vandalism at an area park.

According to an IMPD incident report, the vandalism was reported Sunday morning at George Washington Park located at 30th Street and David S. Moore Drive.

A group showed up to play disc golf only to find someone had cut down six golf baskets with a portable metal saw.

A representative of the group said members volunteered their time to install the baskets and maintain them. They’d arrived at the park for a fundraiser when they noticed someone had cut them down.

Police believe the vandalism occurred between 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, when it was discovered.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.