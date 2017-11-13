× VA to begin notifying thousands of veterans who lost benefits when ITT Tech shut down

GREENFIELD, Ind. – In the coming weeks, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will begin notifying thousands of veterans caught up in the middle of the abrupt closing of ITT Tech last year.

As part of the Forever GI Bill Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law, a provision will restore GI benefits for an estimated 7,000 veterans who were attending ITT Tech when it closed, if their credits did not transfer to another institution.

“It’s huge,” Jason Nyikos said, a former student and Navy veteran from Greenfield. “It’s going to save me anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000.”

Nyikos attended a roundtable hosted by Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.) Monday.

Messer helped ensure the provision pass with bipartisan support and is now shifting his attention to the VA.

“We’re going to be working hard to make sure they administer this law quickly and restore these benefits right away,” Messer said. “It’s been a challenging couple years at the VA, no question about it.”

Officials said Monday the VA should begin contacting veterans in the coming weeks to administratively begin the process of restoring benefits.

Veterans can also check for updates by clicking here or by calling the Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551.