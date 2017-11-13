Tips on selling your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s more to just selling a home than sticking a for sale sign in the front yard. There are more ways than ever to market your home, and give buyers an inside look, without them ever stepping inside.

According to Craig West, a Trusted Advisor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, having a true marketing plan for your home is what’s needed to get potential buyers in the door.

“At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, we put together a customized strategy for the homeseller,” Craig West said. “That is very strategic, and allows us to put the home and it’s features in front of as many buyers as possible.”

Part of that marketing strategy is using technology to showcase the home. “We want to provide an interactive and intuitive experience for buyers online. A great example of this is a 3d tour, that lets you explore a home with the click of a mouse. You can get a 360 degree view of home and what’s inside,” West said. “That’s what buyers are looking for now, and that’s what we’re incorporating in our marketing strategy of homes.”

A trusted advisor will also help make the best recommendations for buying and selling a home. “We want to have the mindset that we will sell homes for more, not just sell more homes,” West said. “Everything is subjective to a buyers or sellers wants, needs and goals. We work closely with them to understand what that is. We take the time to understand. That also includes working with a trusted advisor that understands local buyer behavior and will price your home appropriately.”

