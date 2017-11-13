Police: Man charged with manslaughter after beating Uber driver with hockey stick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A 68-year-old Uber driver died after a man hit him in the head with a hockey stick over the weekend, police say.

It happened when the driver, Randolph Tolk, got into an argument with 39-year-old Kohji Kosugi at 11st Avenue and West 20th Street just before midnight Saturday in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, according to WPIX.

Tolk stopped at an intersection near Chelsea Piers, which has an ice rink. Police said Kosugi approached Tolk’s Toyota Camry and banged on the hood with his hockey stick.

Tolk got out to confront Kosugi, police said, at which point Kosugi struck him, knocking him to the ground. Tolk got into his car, went about a half-mile and then crashed into the center divider at West Street and Horatio Street. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Kosugi ran away from the scene, police said. A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

An autopsy will determine if Tolk died from injuries suffered in the beating or the crash.

“The attacker is a coward and should be in jail, beating and elderly man with a hockey stick is unforgivable. We don’t know the cause of death but we are sure it is related to the blow that knocked him to the ground,” said NY Federation of Taxi Drivers spokesperson Fernando Mateo.

“We always advise our drivers not to get out of their vehicles and avoid confrontations with anyone but we don’t know what led to this tragedy."

Kosugi was arrested on a manslaughter charge.