Police investigate after woman found dead in alley on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s southwest side.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Reisner St. on an unconscious person down in the alley just after 10 p.m. on Sunday. They located an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released once her family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).