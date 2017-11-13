PHOTOS: Corgis race at Purdue to raise money for charity

Photos courtesy of Kevin Liu (Instagram: @liusername)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – We’ve got just the cure for the Monday blues – corgi photos!

Last Saturday, Purdue University was host to one of the most adorable events to ever happen on a college campus.

Eighteen corgis wearing costumes raced on the Grand Prix track in the first-ever corgi race organized by seniors Eric Li and Sage Archer, along with their furry companions Cheddar and Eddie. It was sponsored by the Theta Tau fraternity, and all proceeds are going to Give Hope, Fight Poverty.

All participants in the race were Purdue students who either have a corgi on campus or have a corgi at home.

Ultimately, 6-year-old Rupert claimed the title of race champion, running from start to finish without any distractions slowing him down. However, that wasn’t the case for many of the other race participants who were more interested in the audience, photographers, and other corgis.

Li tells CBS4 they raised around $6,500 for Give Hope, Fight Poverty, which works to educate, empower and lift orphaned and vulnerable children out of poverty through service-learning programs.