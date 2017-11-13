× It will be a gray Monday with multiple rain chances arriving later in the week

It will be a gray Monday. We’ll keep some of the low clouds and patchy drizzle through mid-morning, but the afternoon will be dry. Our average high is 54 and today will be about 10 degrees below that for the high.

Cloudy skies will be with us through the lunch hour. By the mid-late afternoon hours, we’ll start to see those clouds scatter a bit, and some hints of sunshine will be likely.

Tuesday will be dry and sunny before our next storm system arrives on Wednesday. Rain will arrive Wednesday morning with some heavier downpours possible through the afternoon. Showers will come to an end by the evening.

The second storm system we’re tracking arrives on Friday. Thunderstorms are possible by Friday evening and few could be severe. Between the two storm systems most of us will see more than 1″ of rain through 7am Saturday.

This will lead into a windy weekend with MUCH colder air arriving on Sunday.