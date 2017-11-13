IMPD arrests man in hit-and-run crash that killed 72-year-old in motorized chair

Posted 7:22 pm, November 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:23PM, November 13, 2017

Jose Hernandez

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair earlier this month.

Police say Roger Roska was going west in the 2500 block of Morris Street when he was struck on Nov. 1. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After determining the make and model of the suspect vehicle from evidence at the scene, detectives say they were able to locate the suspect, 57-year-old Jose Hernandez.

IMPD says Hernandez is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s