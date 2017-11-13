× IMPD arrests man in hit-and-run crash that killed 72-year-old in motorized chair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair earlier this month.

Police say Roger Roska was going west in the 2500 block of Morris Street when he was struck on Nov. 1. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After determining the make and model of the suspect vehicle from evidence at the scene, detectives say they were able to locate the suspect, 57-year-old Jose Hernandez.

IMPD says Hernandez is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.