‘I knew I might lose my eyesight’: Tattoo artist says he’s first Indian to get eyeball tattoos

NEW DELHI, India — He says it’s worth it, even if the thought makes most people cringe.

An Indian tattoo artist named Karan King says he’s the first Indian to have his eyeballs tattooed. He admits there were risks to the procedure but said it was something he wanted to do.

“I knew I might lose my eyesight, but since I did my homework I went ahead with it,” he told indianaexpress.com. “I was so hungry for it that I wanted it at any cost.”

The 28-year-old said he held his own eyes open during the procedure, which was performed in September. He’s posted dozens of pictures of himself on social media since getting his eyeballs inked.

Karan said the procedure must be done in two steps a few days apart to give his eyeballs a rest. His eyes were swollen for about a week and he had to wear sunglasses to protect them from the sun.

He had it done by an expert: Luna Cobra, the person regarded as the inventor of the eyeball tattoo process. Karan called the whole thing “exhilarating and amazing.”

He was offered numbing medication during the procedure but decided not to use it, according to Metro.

“I feel this is the most elite thing one can do in body modification. I was amazed when I first saw myself in the mirror,” Karan said. “It looks amazing. I’d never felt so proud.”

Karan, a tattoo artist himself who goes by “tattoographer” on Instagram, said the process involved injecting his eyes with ink in order to give them color. He owns his own tattoo studio and got his first body ink when he was 13 years old.

A few months ago, a Canadian woman captured international attention after posting images of her eye leaking purple dye. She said it happened days after she had the eyeball tattoo procedure.

Here are some photos showing Karan before the procedure: