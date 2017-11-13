× Fallen Greenfield firefighter to be laid to rest Friday

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters in Greenfield are preparing to say goodbye to one of their own. Scott Compton, 55, died Saturday just hours after battling a large fire Friday night. Visitation and funeral plans were finalized Monday afternoon.

The visitation for Compton will be at Brandywine Community Church Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. The funeral will also be at Brandywine Church Friday at 11 a.m. There will be a procession from the church to Park Cemetery in Greenfield following the service.

A black sash hangs over the entrance for Fire House 21 as firefighters mourn over the 17-year veteran of their department.

“When you’re a firefighter, there’s something in you that you just want to reach out and help everybody you can, whenever you can,” said Jason Davis, a Greenfield firefighter and EMT. “That’s exactly who he was.”

Compton spent several hours at the scene of the fire at Mueller Auto Body located in the 1000 block of East Main Street Friday night. Department officials say he went home and returned to the scene to help crews clean up.

“He was always there to make sure everybody was taken care of, really, before himself,” Davis said. “Not only at the fire house but outside the fire department.”

Fire department officials said Compton went about his normal routine Saturday morning. But, a neighbor found him unresponsive later that day. Because he passed mere hours after he was on duty, his death is considered a line of duty death.

“Scott was one of those people who truly loved coming in here, being a firefighter and being with the guys,” said Jeff Dixon, another firefighter and EMT.

There is now a black line across Compton’s picture that hangs in the fire house. His colleagues say they’re feeling the void Compton leaves among them.

“He was scheduled to work tonight,” Davis said. “He was supposed to come in at 7 o’clock tonight to work our shift. And, he’s not going to be here to come in. He wanted to be here and help us and help the community more than anything.”

An autopsy was performed on Compton Sunday. The coroner is still waiting for blood work results to determine a cause of death.