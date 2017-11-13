× Delaware County law enforcement cracks down on drugs

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.– Law enforcement in Delaware County cracked down on drug problems in the area Monday. The effort extended from traffic stops and watching known drug houses, to raiding a residence.

“We could work all day every day, that’s how, that’s how busy it is. Either it’s heroin or meth,” an undercover narcotics investigator with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said. “We can buy either all day if we wanted to, that’s just how rampant the supply is here.”

The investigator is one of two undercover narcotics investigators with the sheriff’s office.

“With just two of us working narcotics for the whole county we really don’t have time to sit on houses and do surveillance,” the investigator said.

But Monday, they got extra help watching known drug houses and making traffic stops. Investigators said they issued citations, found a small amount of marijuana and drove by about 20 houses. Later in the day, they helped parole officers with an investigation they said led to the discovery of crack-cocaine and marijuana, and a man in custody. It was just a snapshot of their work.

“Some of these houses we’ve hit with a swat team 4 or 5 times and the same people are out of jail still living there, still selling dope,” the investigator said.

The investigators said if you have any information about drugs to call them.