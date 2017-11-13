× Carroll County prosecutor leaving office with 2 high-profile cases unsolved

DELPHI, Ind. — A northern Indiana county prosecutor is stepping down as police investigations continue into the deaths of two teenagers near a recreation trail and four young sisters during a house fire.

Carroll County Prosecutor Rob Ives says he’ll retire at the end of December with a year left in his term. Ives says he made the decision for private and personal reasons.

The prosecutor’s resignation comes as a November 2016 fire in Flora that killed four sisters between ages 5 and 11 remains unsolved, as does the February fatal attack on two girls, ages 13 and 14, who were hiking on a trail near Delphi.

Ives says he would rescind his resignation if enough evidence emerged to file charges in either case.

A Republican Party caucus will select his replacement.