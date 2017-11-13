× Burglars cut hole through vacant business wall to steal shoes from Foot Locker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Determined burglars cut a hole through the wall of a vacant Indianapolis business to get to a shoe store next door.

The burglary happened Sunday in the 9700 block of E. Washington St. on the city’s east side.

A police report shows a large hole was found in the wall connecting a Foot Locker and a vacant retail space. The report said merchandise was found stacked inside the empty store. Police believe the suspects took off with shoes.

This type of burglary is not uncommon for businesses in this area.

Early last year, suspects broke through a cinder block wall to burglarize a liquor store. A few weeks later, a Cash Express store was burglarized after police said suspects cut into the drywall.

Each time, the suspects used a vacant space next door to get to their target.

In the shopping plaza where the most recent burglary happened, there are at least six spaces available for lease. Police have advice for business owners who have a vacant space next door.

“Contact the building owner and say, ‘hey are there any updates on this vacant property here? Do you guys have security on that property? Do you have an alarm system on the property?'” said IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie. “Do things to strengthen your own business, such as video surveillance, having your alarm, having your lights on.”

Police won’t comment on how the burglars cut a hole through the wall to get into the Foot Locker.

If you have concerns about a vacant property near you, contact the city or the property manager.