A warm up for the work week

After a chilly weekend, temperatures will moderate this week before a strong area of low pressure travels across the state. We’ll have a dry Tuesday with temperatures warming into the 50s.

A warm front will lift northward and bring rain for Wednesday. South of the warm front we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the mid-50s Thursday and in the 60s by Friday.

The warm front will be followed by two cold fronts. Ahead of the first one, we’ll have a chance for strong to severe t-storms Friday afternoon into the evening.

The second cold front will cause rain to continue and temperatures to tumble through the 40s on Saturday.

By Sunday we’ll see sunny skies, but with a 30-degree temperature drop as highs will only make it into the 30s.

Rainfall since September first is almost two inches below average.

We’ll have cool, dry Tuesday.

Scattered showers are likely Wednesday.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is likely Wednesday.

Strong t-storms are likely Friday.

Scattered showers will continue through early Saturday.

Over a half-inch of rain will fall this weekend.

Dry weather and cooler temperatures will return Sunday.