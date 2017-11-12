× South side shooting leaves tow truck driver dead on the south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Saturday night shooting leaves one man dead on the south side, at the Continental Apartments.

Police on the scene say the victim is a tow truck driver who appears to be in his 40s.

When they first arrived to the 4000 block of Continental Court, at around 11 p.m., they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died on the scene.

Police are currently gathering witnesses and looking for suspect information.

They will not be releasing the victim’s identity or the name of the towing company until family has been notified.

There was a burglary just up the road on Burkhart Drive, but police say the incidents seem unrelated at this time.