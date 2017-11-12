Peru jettisons dozens of ‘fluff and nonsense’ rules

Posted 5:32 pm, November 12, 2017

PERU, Ind. — A northern Indiana city has jettisoned more than 100 old, outdated or obsolete ordinances, including restrictions that made it illegal to spit on the sidewalk or climb trees in city parks.

The Peru City Council’s repeal last Monday of the wide-ranging ordinances came after Mayor Gabe Greer and the city’s attorney stumbled across the archaic rules as they tried to track down a specific ordinance.

City Attorney Dustin Kern tells the Kokomo Tribune they found “fluff and nonsense” that made no sense in the 21st century and didn’t need to be on the city’s books.

Among them were now-repealed rules that made it illegal to annoy squirrels, drive a horse and buggy on the sidewalk, use “boisterous” language or climb trees in city parks and frighten a horse.

