× New report ranks Indiana the 10th fattest state in America

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new report found that Indiana is the 10th fattest state in the U.S.

To determine “2017’s Fattest States in America,” analysts at WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: prevalence of obesity, health consequences, and food and fitness.

The website evaluated those dimensions using 19 metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the fattest state.

Below are WalletHub’s top 10 fattest states in America:

Mississippi West Virginia Tennessee Arkansas Louisiana Kentucky Alabama Oklahoma South Carolina Indiana

WalletHub published a similar report in March of this year that named “2017’s Fattest Cities in America.” The Indianapolis area ranked 21 on that list.

In the most recent report, analysts also named each state’s most popular comfort foods. They said the Hoosier State’s was sugar cream pie.