Jacoby Brissett in concussion protocol following Sunday’s game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a strange chain of events, Jacoby Brissett finds himself in the NFL’s concussion protocol Sunday evening even though he passed an initial in-game evaluation and finished the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback began experiencing concussion symptoms after the game and did not make his usual post-game press conference with the media.

Brissett suffered a blow to the back of his helmet in the closing minutes of the third quarter of the 20-17 loss to the Steelers. As he was sliding on a third-down scramble and in the grasp of linebacker Ryan Shazier, linebacker Stephon Tuitt dove over the pile and his helmet made contact with Brissett’s helmet.

Brissett immediately grabbed the back of his helmet.

After returning to the sideline, Brissett went into the medical tent and was evaluated for a concussion by team doctors. They cleared him and Brissett returned to the bench where backup Scott Tolzien was warming up.

The independent neurologist was evaluating Colts’ defensive back Kenny Moore II at the time and was not available to check out Brissett. When he did, Brissett returned to the medical tent and the independent neurologist cleared Brissett.

The necessary evaluation and clearance happened quickly enough for Brissett to run onto the field and replace Tolzien, who had gone onto the field with the rest of the offense for the start of the next Colts’ possession.