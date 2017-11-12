Irish playoff hopes take a hit with 41-8 loss to Miami

Posted 12:12 am, November 12, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13AM, November 12, 2017

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Braxton Berrios #8 of the Miami Hurricanes scores a touchdown during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In a top-10 College Football Playoff rankings battle, No. 3 Notre Dame turned the ball over four times and managed just 261 total yards of offense as No. 7 Miami dominated the game 41-8, Saturday evening.

The vaunted running attack of the Irish (8-2) never got a foothold, gaining just 109 yards on 36 carries, an average of three yards per carry. Junior back Josh Adams gained just 40 yards on the ground after coming into the matchup with more than 115 yards in six of his last eight games.

The strength of the Hurricanes (9-0) was their defense, evidenced by those four takeaways, as the Canes’ famous turnover chain passed from player to player with each new interception or fumble recovery.

Notre Dame has two weeks left in the regular season. First, the Irish will host Navy in South Bend next weekend followed by a trip to Stanford on November 25.

