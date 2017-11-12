× Indianapolis EMS holding ‘Stock the Ambulance’ drive Nov. 13-17

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis EMS, along with their partners IMPD and Indy Public Safety Foundation, are holding a week-long collection drive next week.

It’s called, “Stock the Ambulance” and will take place Monday, Nov. 13 through Nov. 17. Items collections will be distributed through city public safety organizations as winter-ready kits being assembled for those in need.

People are asked to donate new or gently used coats, blankets as well as personal hygiene products, including shampoo, bar soap, washclothes and toothbrushes.

EMS employees will be located at the following locations each day from noon until 6 p.m.: